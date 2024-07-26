Top track

YAM YAM - Cashew

Dual Pathways ft. Yam Yam + Wax Future + much more on 2 stages

Underground Arts
Fri, 26 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$33.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dual Pathways: A Multi-Stage Festival at Underground Arts - Sponsored by Rythm

Ft. Yam Yam + Wax Future

Artists at Large:

  • Aron Magner (The Disco Biscuits)
  • Mike Greenfield (Lotus)
  • Danny Mayer (Eric Krasno Band)

Plus:

  • Jon Colman (Muscle Tough) /...
This is a 21+ event
Rythm Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

