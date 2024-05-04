DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

METROSCHOCK TAURUS PARTY w/ Special Guest DJ Daystar

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
DJBaltimore
About

METROSCHOCK TAURUS PARTY

w/ Special Guest DJ Daystar

First Saturday every month! Baltimore's longest running dark dance party returns! with dark beats from Goth and Industrial to Synthwave, 80s, 90s and more.

Doors at 9pm. 21+.

21+
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

