The EPIC Party – London

The Steel Yard
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£23.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Το EPIC Party επιστρέφει στο Λονδίνο για μια ΕΠΙΚΗ βραδιά, με όλα τα αγαπημένα μας GUILTY PLEASURES και PARTY ANTHEMS από τα 80s μέχρι και σήμερα!

♬ 80s / 90s / 00s / 10s / POP / DISCO / RNB / TRASH ♬

***

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EPIC
The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open10:30 pm
800 capacity

