The Body & Dis Fig - Orchards of a Futile Heaven Tour

Songbyrd
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Body & Dis Fig are a natural pair. Each has pioneered instantly recognizable worlds of sound all their own that defy any traditional categorizations or boundaries. The Body, Lee Buford and Chip King, continually challenge any conventional conception of...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cel Genesis

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

