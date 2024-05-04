DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Exit the Grey is an electronic gothic DJ event established in London 2017. Resident DJs Victoria Fenbane and Simon Briggs will be playing the usual mix of synthpop, dark electro and EBM.
Requests welcome.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.