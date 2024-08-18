DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Osees

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 18 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Presale: 10am Fri 12th April (Accessible to Bad Vibrations mailing list subscribers. To be notified of any future presales, please subscribe at http://eepurl.com/Ib7XD)

General Sale: 12pm Fri 12th April

Support Act: Container

Price: £30 face value + £3...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations & Shacklewell Arms
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Osees, Container

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.