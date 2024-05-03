DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

INVASION Road to World Tour Pt.I

Q Club
Fri, 3 May, 6:45 pm
PartyMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
INVASION

Road to World Tour Pt.I (the second impact).

NIBIRU PROJECT è fiero di presentarvi in esclusiva per la prima volta in Italia: PROTOTYPES RECORDS, ROAD TO WORLD TOUR. una delle etichette più innovative del panorama Hardcore, con forti ibridazioni...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Q Club.

Q Club

Via Padova 21, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open6:45 pm

