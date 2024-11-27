DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TRAITRS

L'international
Wed, 27 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€17.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TRAITRS en concert

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TRAITRS

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

