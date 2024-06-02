DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FringeMI - Il mio segno particolare

Il Circolino
Sun, 2 Jun, 5:30 pm
TheatreMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tratto dal romanzo “Il mio segno particolare” di Michele D’Ignazio

Drammaturgia di Michele D’Ignazio e Maria Antonia Fama

Regia di Maria Antonia Fama

Con Marco Zordan

Realizzato grazie al supporto dell’Associazione Naevus Odv Italia, l’Associazione ita...

Tutte le età
Presentato da PaT - Passi Teatrali.

Il Circolino

Via San Faustino 5, 20134 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

