Bill MacKay, Emmett Kelly

Scribble
Tue, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
Los Angeles
$20.77

About

Bill MacKay celebrates release of his new record Locust Land with California tour.

Bill MacKay, a guitarist, composer, singer and improviser based in Chicago, is a renowned solo artist and accomplished collaborator with projects that include solo albums E...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Scribble.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

