DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Flexus e il Coro delle Mondine di Novi

Coccobello
Sun, 2 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsCarpi
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLEXUS e IL CORO DELLE MONDINE DI NOVI

Flexus e Il Coro delle Mondine di Novi tornano con un nuovo live ! “In questa pianura bassa” è il nuovo spettacolo che porta in scena le canzoni storiche delle due formazioni: i brani della monda si mescolano a quell...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Kalinka.
Lineup

Coro delle mondine di Novi

Venue

Coccobello

Via San Rocco 1, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

