DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AL BEYT revient au Point Ephémère le Samedi 11 mai, au programme :
Dès 15h (en accès libre) :
Vernissage de l'exposition "تركت على السياج هناك بعض J’y ai laissé une partie de moi" avec les artistes Inès di Folco Jemni et Margarita Sherstiuk (30 avril au...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.