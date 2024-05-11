DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AL BEYT

Point Ephémère
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AL BEYT revient au Point Ephémère le Samedi 11 mai, au programme :

Dès 15h (en accès libre) :

Vernissage de l'exposition "تركت على السياج هناك بعض J’y ai laissé une partie de moi" avec les artistes Inès di Folco Jemni et Margarita Sherstiuk (30 avril au...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open9:00 pm

