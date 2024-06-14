DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ringards are a 6 piece out of London.Ringards are a 6 piece out of London.
Devilish in delivery and drenched in sardonic lyrics, the band exude raw punk energy reminiscent of the late 70’s but land leftfield on the wider experimental pitch, combining...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.