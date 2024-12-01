DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Australian band The Chats describe their particular niche of punk as “shed rock”, a nod to the fact that the trio started playing music together in a shed as high-schoolers. The DIY aesthetics and working-class sentiment of their first hit, ‘Smoko’ (2017),
Read more
14s & under with adult 18+ and seated. Unreserved seating is available with a Standing ticket.
Support from The Prize and RIFLE.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.