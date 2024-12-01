Top track

Bus Money

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Chats

Portsmouth Guildhall
Sun, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bus Money
Got a code?

About The Chats

Australian band The Chats describe their particular niche of punk as “shed rock”, a nod to the fact that the trio started playing music together in a shed as high-schoolers. The DIY aesthetics and working-class sentiment of their first hit, ‘Smoko’ (2017), Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

14s & under with adult 18+ and seated. Unreserved seating is available with a Standing ticket.

Support from The Prize and RIFLE.

14s & under with adult 18+ and seated.
Presented by Lout Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Chats

Venue

Portsmouth Guildhall

Guildhall Square, PO1 2AB, Portsmouth
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.