Top track

Assurditè - 1000 parole

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GRAVITÀ EXP pres. Assurditè - OKGIORGIO + AFTERPARTY YUGEN

Mercati Generali
Sun, 19 May, 1:00 pm
GigsCatania
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Assurditè - 1000 parole
Got a code?

About

Gravità Exp. presenta

Assurditè
OkGiorgio

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mercati Generali Circolo Culturale.

Lineup

Assurditè, okgiorgio

Venue

Mercati Generali

Contrada Iungetto, Catania, CT 95121, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.