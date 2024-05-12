DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Vuelta

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🌎La Vuelta is the first Afro-Latin Hip Hop party in London. This project is community-based and allows international local artists to showcase their talents and connect with fellow artists.🧡

This is an 18+ event (PHOTO ID REQUIRED)
LA VUELTA
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

