DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Waiting for the miss | CIRQUE

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sat, 25 May, 5:30 pm
TheatreCatania
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Intro con "Eterea" di e con Agata Leale : "Eterea non è semplicemente uno spettacolo di bolle giganti. L'artista, Agata Leale, si servirà nei più svariati modi di questi arcobaleni tondi, effimeri e colorati allo scopo di creare uno scenario onirico, magic...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.