Top track

The Tubs - Dead Meat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Tubs en MAZO

Siroco
Fri, 8 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Tubs - Dead Meat
Got a code?

About

The Tubs presentarán su último disco, "Dead Meat", en la Sala Siroco, en el marco del ciclo MAZO Madriz, el viernes 8 de noviembre a las 21h.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Tubs

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.