KC Synth Collective Showcase with Wrker, True Lions, Night Mode, Sell Counterfeit-Coerce

miniBar
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15
About

KC Synth Collective host a montly showcase of up and coming electronic artist from all over the metro in a variety of electronic music genres.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

