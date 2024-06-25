Top track

Celeste - De tes yeux bleus perlés

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CELESTE

Lido
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Celeste - De tes yeux bleus perlés
Got a code?

About

With more than 600 concerts all over the world, as well as appearances in the most prestigious extreme music festivals (Hellfest, Roskilde, Copenhell, SummerBreeze, Brutal Assault, Roadburn, Psycho Las Vegas, ...), 1 EP and 5 albums, CELESTE is today consi...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CELESTE

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.