Top track

Punchlove - In Reverse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PUNCHLOVE, RED TELEPHONE, AARONSON, WITCH HOOK

The Moon
Tue, 7 May, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Punchlove - In Reverse
Got a code?

About

For the five members of Punchlove -- multi-instrumentalists Jillian Olesen, Ethan Williams, Joey Machina, Ian Lange-McPherson, and visual artist Viz Wel--moving into a maze of a house in Brooklyn together was the transition that created the album they had...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Telephone, Punchlove, Aaronson

Venue

The Moon

3 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.