Hurray for the Riff Raff

La Maroquinerie
Sun, 19 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hurray for The Riff Raff distribue des volées de phalanges au blues rock, tord le cou au Gospel et maltraite avec grâce la pop. Fiévreuse et électrique, entre Patti Smith et Lou Reed, envolées lyriques et chroniques sociales, Alynda Segarra se mue sur scèn...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Alias.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hurray For The Riff Raff

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

