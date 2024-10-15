Top track

Marina Satti - ZARI

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marina Satti live in London (Oct 2024 Tour)

Electric Ballroom
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marina Satti - ZARI
Got a code?

About Marina Satti

MARINA SATTI was raised by a Sudanese father and a Cretan mother, in a culturally diverse environment that had a significant impact on her musical development and her multicultural artistic nature. She has studied classical piano, classical vocal training, Read more

Event information

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Electric Ballroom and Dionysiac Tour to welcome Marina Satti live on Tuesday, October 15th.

This event is 14 and over. 14s to 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Any ticket holder unable to present valid identificatio...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marina Satti

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.