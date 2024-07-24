Top track

MILLY - Star Thistle Blossom

MILLY, Lola Star

Elsewhere - Zone One
Wed, 24 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$20.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This is an 16+ event
Elsewhere
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Milly

Venue

Elsewhere - Zone One

599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

