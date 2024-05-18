Top track

Hicky & Kalo & Hernán Cattáneo - Voyage

Chicago Progressive House Presents: Hicky & Kalo

Location TBA, Chicago IL
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
Hicky & Kalo, a DJ and Producer duo hailing from Montreal, Canada, are classically trained musicians holding electronic music diplomas from the University of Montreal. Renowned for their distinct style, unwavering commitment to the scene, and immersive mel...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Chicago Progressive House.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hummingbird, Hicky & Kalo

Location TBA, Chicago IL

Chicago, Illinois 60603, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

