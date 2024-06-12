DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Due to demand, Rough Trade East is very excited to present a matinee in-store performance from Alfie Templeman. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'Radiosoul' released via Chess Club Records.
This new event will be a performance onl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.