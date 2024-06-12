Top track

Alfie Templeman: Live Performance Only (4pm)

Rough Trade East
Wed, 12 Jun, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14

About

Due to demand, Rough Trade East is very excited to present a matinee in-store performance from Alfie Templeman. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'Radiosoul' released via Chess Club Records.

This new event will be a performance onl...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Alfie Templeman

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

