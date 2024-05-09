DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Cosmic dross” is the name HENGE give their ravey space rock sound. The conceptual four-piece present themselves as aliens landed on Earth, empowered by a goal to “save the human species” with their hypnotic keyboards, trippy progressive guitars and interg
Extra-terrestrial joymongers - HENGE - have been delighting audiences in the UK and Europe since they landed on Planet Earth eight years ago. Their scintillating live performances earned them ‘Best Live Act’ at the Independent Festival Awards and they have...
