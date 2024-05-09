Top track

HENGE - Altered State

in the loft: HENGE (Live)

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17

About HENGE

“Cosmic dross” is the name HENGE give their ravey space rock sound. The conceptual four-piece present themselves as aliens landed on Earth, empowered by a goal to “save the human species” with their hypnotic keyboards, trippy progressive guitars and interg Read more

Event information

Extra-terrestrial joymongers - HENGE - have been delighting audiences in the UK and Europe since they landed on Planet Earth eight years ago. Their scintillating live performances earned them ‘Best Live Act’ at the Independent Festival Awards and they have...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HENGE

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

