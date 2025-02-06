DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jacques présente Vidéochose

Le Centquatre
Thu, 6 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€36.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Super! et le CENTQUATRE-PARIS présentent :

JACQUES présente VIDÉOCHOSE

A travers son style de vie étonnant et ses prises de paroles sans filtre, Jacques s’est imposé comme un artiste singulier qui provoque réflexion, perplexité, dégoût et/ou adoration...

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un.e adulte responsable
Présenté par Super! & Le CENTQUATRE-PARIS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jacques

Venue

Le Centquatre

5 Rue Curial, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

