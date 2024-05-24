Top track

speakeazie - Love Me Wild, Love Me Crazy

Speakeazie, Adult Video and Lu Lu and The Shoe "Late Show"

Palmer's Bar
Fri, 24 May, 9:30 pm
$12.70

Speakeazie~ In the heart of Minneapolis stands speakeazie, an indie synth-pop enchantress whose artistry is steeped in noir aesthetics and shimmering dreampop soundscapes.

Adult Video~ Trashy tape deck rock n roll with glam punk tendencies. Packed with ho...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

speakeazie, Lulu and the Shoe

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

