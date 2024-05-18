DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guacamayo presenta Nuebo Club

El Sol
Sat, 18 May, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¿A que no te vas a perder el penúltimo NUEBO Club antes del parón veraniego? Para la ocasión contamos con DJ RUPTURA, una vieja amiga de NUEVO que ya estuvo pinchando de la mano de Natalia Lacunza en una de nuestras primeras fiestas. Entonces la lio parda,...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol, Nuebo y Guacamayo Tropical
Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 am

