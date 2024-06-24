DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I Dying Wish sono una band hardcore proveniente da Portland, Oregon, che ha catturato l'attenzione del mondo della musica con la loro potente miscela di hardcore, metal e punk. Con radici profonde nell'etica del DIY (do-it-yourself) e nell'attivismo social
Read more
MAD EVENTI è lieto di presentare, in collaborazione con Hellfire Booking, una serata carica di energia e hardcore allo Slaughter Club di Milano!
Preparatevi a vivere un'esperienza intensa con i Dying Wish, una delle band più promettenti della scena hardco...
