Carlos Zarin + Vico Deep + Unai Garcia | Deeper´s Sunday Club

Specka
Sun, 12 May, 9:00 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El próximo domingo 12 de mayo vuelve Deeper's Sunday Club a Specka, sus residentes Unai García y Vico Deep estarán acompañados por el gran Carlos Zarin. Os esperamos desde las 21:00

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carlos Zarín, Vico Deep, Unai Garcia

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

