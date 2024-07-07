Top track

Jon B. - Don't Talk

187 and Park

Boxpark Croydon
Sun, 7 Jul, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
£38.50

About

ROOM 187 presents 187 & PARK!

The R&B summer throwback at BOXPARK CROYDON.

We're bringing you this new event in July dedicated to all your favourite summer R&B and Hip-Hop classics from the 90s + 2000s.

187 & Park will feature a SPECIAL GUEST performanc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ROOM 187 UK.
Lineup

3
Jon B, DJ Kopeman, Buttery Hotness and 3 more

Venue

Boxpark Croydon

99 George St, London CR0 1LD, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

FAQs

What time do doors close?

Doors will close at 6:30pm, but DJs will be playing from 4pm onwards, so come early to enjoy the 187 & Park vibes!

