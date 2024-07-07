Top track

Live: Sahra, Victoria Port, Nellie Charles + TBA

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 7 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Global Soul Showcase

Features 5 Artists full line up TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Global Soul.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Victoria Port, Sahra

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
