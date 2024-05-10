DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DEPECHE Mode, BAUHAUS Live Tributes in Los Angeles

Don Quixote
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday May 10th Los Angeles @ Don Quixote Disorder Sub Club Presents Live Tribute Night DEPECHE MODE By ULTRA MODE BAUHAUS By EYELINER Dj Howdy + Guest Djs Post-Punk, New Wave, Dark Wave, Synth, Goth, Electro.

This is an 18+ event
Disorder Sub Club Presents:
Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

