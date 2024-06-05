DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

American Hardcore Screening with Get It Away Short Doc Premiere

Brain Dead Studios
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
From $20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Trust Records presents a screening of American Hardcore Documentary with the SSD "Get It Away" Short Doc Premiere.

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.