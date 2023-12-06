Top track

JONNY5, Fergy53 & Caramelo - 1955

JONNY5 & Fergy53

Tower
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBremen
€27.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

JONNY5 & FERGY53

SPORTRECORDS TOUR 2023

06.12.23 @Tower Musikclub, Bremen

Einlass 19 Uhr / Beginn 20 Uhr

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafensänger Konzerte UG.

Tower

Herdentorsteinweg 7, 28195 Bremen, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

