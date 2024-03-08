DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Abdoujaparov
Formed on October 19th 1998 by ex-Carter USM guitarist Les Carter (aka Fruitbat).
Abdoujaparov's musical foundations are the joyous and shambolic influences of 1977 punk rock. The music is raucous, fast and sometimes a bit country. The lyr...
