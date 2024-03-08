Top track

Abdoujaparov - There's a Monster in My Garden

Abdoujaparov

New Cross Inn
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Abdoujaparov​
Formed on October 19th 1998 by ex-Carter USM guitarist Les Carter (aka Fruitbat).

Abdoujaparov's musical foundations are the joyous and shambolic influences of 1977 punk rock. The music is raucous, fast and sometimes a bit country. The lyr...

Presented by Till The Wheels + New Cross Live.
Lineup

Abdoujaparov, Project Mork

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

