Los Chrismos

MOTH Club
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

80s Night

Los Chrismos

with Los Bitchos & Flamingods DJs

This is a 18+ event (ID required for entry).

Presented by LNZRT.

Lineup

Flamingods, Los Bitchos

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

