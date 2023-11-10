DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Antonio Orozco

Scala
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£39.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With more than 1,500,000 records sold, 1 diamond record, 10 platinum records and numerous gold records, Antonio Orozco is one of the most successful and beloved artists in our music. Since he started out, he has racked up numerous achievements and awards i Read more

Presented by S Sonido Clandestino

Lineup

Antonio Orozco

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends9:45 pm
800 capacity
