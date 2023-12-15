Top track

Lip up Fatty

Bad Manners

Chinnerys
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthend-on-Sea
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Bad Manners, Max Splodge

Venue

Chinnerys

21-22 Marine Parade, Southend-on-Sea SS1 2EJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

