Top track

Ziak - Raspoutine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ZIAK

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ziak - Raspoutine
Got a code?

About

Après le succès d’AKIMBO, ZIAK le rappeur du 91 revient avec un deuxième album nommé CHROME. Sortie 24 FEVRIER 2023.

Présenté par Base Production.

Lineup

ZIAK

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.