Top track

Terrain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halina Rice - Immersive liveset and AV

Village Underground
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Terrain
Got a code?

About

Electronic music producer Halina Rice brings her unique liveset to Villlage Underground in a show described as "part rave, part art-happening" premiering new material to be released in Autumn 2023. Blending emotive electronic music with impactful mixed rea Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Renslink

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.