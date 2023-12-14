Out of Love, Oversize, UZUMAKI

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Brew in association with Upsurge Artists present
Out of Love
instagram.com/outoflovepunk/
Oversize
instagram.com/oversizeband/
Uzumaki
instagram.com/uzumakisworld/
Signature Brew Haggerston, London
Thursday 13th April 2023
Doors 6.30pm
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.