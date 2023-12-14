Top track

Out Of Love - Play Pretend

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Out of Love + Oversize + Uzumaki | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Out Of Love - Play Pretend
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew in association with Upsurge Artists present

Out of Love

instagram.com/outoflovepunk/

Oversize

instagram.com/oversizeband/

Uzumaki

instagram.com/uzumakisworld/

Signature Brew Haggerston, London

Thursday 13th April 2023

Doors 6.30pm Read more

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Out of Love, Oversize, UZUMAKI

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.