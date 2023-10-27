Top track

Boris Brejcha

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€54.06

About

Boris Brejcha, pionnier de la scène techno minimal, est passé maître dans l’art de plonger le public dans un état d’euphorie insondable. Le producteur et Dj Allemand débarque à Paris avec son crew FCKNG Serious pour un show unique au Zénith de la Villette Read more

Présenté par WART.

Lineup

Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France

Doors open7:00 pm

