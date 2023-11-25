DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.
Resale Restrictions are in place for this event:
1. This event is for fans only and these special conditions are in place to ensure that tickets are purchased for personal use only and are not resold for profi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.