Got a code?

Jazz Sundays with Zak Barrett and Friends

Hot Box
Sun, 11 Feb, 2:30 pm
GigsChelmsford
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Every second Sunday of the month (with the odd exception) Zak Barrett, (saxophonist for The Fellowship, Sunchaser and many more), returns to give you an afternoon/evening of Jazz, Soul and Funk.

This will be backed up by Jazz Turntable sets from DJ Funken...

All ages – under 16 to be accompanied by an adult (Photo ID Required)
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm
100 capacity

