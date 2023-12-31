DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New York New Year's Eve Fireworks Party Cruise 2024

Pier 36
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:30 pm
PartyNew York
From $169.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experience the ultimate New Year's Eve celebration in New York City on the #1 Yacht Cruise.

Join us for the largest party of the year and dance the night away under the stunning fireworks display.

We sail directly to a front row seat of the Macy’s firewo Read more

Presented by iBoatNYC.

Pier 36

299 South Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

