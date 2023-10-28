Top track

Mudhoney - Dead Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mudhoney w/ Hooveriii (Low Tickets)

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$45.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mudhoney - Dead Love
Got a code?

About

Mudhoney w/ Hooveriii - Presented by Scenic - Live at LPR on Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00 PM doors | 7:00 PM show (18+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-newsle...

Presented by Scenic
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mudhoney, Hooveriii

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.