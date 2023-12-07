Top track

CATT - Change

CATT

Tower
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBremen
€26.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eine Stimme, die die Zeit anhält. CATT verwandelt scheinbar kleine Geschichten in universelle Erzählungen über das Jetzt, das Hier, das Sein. Musik als Hoffnung, voll strahlender Klarheit. Ein neuer Entwurf von Pop, voller Tiefe, voller Funkeln und vor all...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music GbR

Lineup

CATT

Venue

Tower

Herdentorsteinweg 7a, 28195 Bremen, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

